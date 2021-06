The last 12 months haven’t been ideal for global travel, or much travel at all. We’ve all seen way more of our homes than we ever imagined. But we can finally start daydreaming about future trips. Maybe some of you have already booked flights and places to stay around the world. And if you don’t feel ready to even think about traveling yet, that’s obviously okay. Your comfort levels are just that: yours. If you find yourself wanting a taste of the great wide somewhere, though, the YouTube channel Prowalk Tours can help. They share videos of guided tours in some of the world’s most iconic places. Like Paris, France.