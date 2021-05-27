Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Abingdon, VA

Weather Forecast For Abingdon

Posted by 
Abingdon News Alert
Abingdon News Alert
 5 days ago

ABINGDON, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qfIX6_0aDEVEET00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Slight chance rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 83 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 80 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 66 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Slight chance rain showers then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 67 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Abingdon News Alert

Abingdon News Alert

Abingdon, VA
107
Followers
181
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

With Abingdon News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Abingdon, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Chance Rain Showers#Rain#Slight Chance Showers#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Abingdon, VAPosted by
Abingdon News Alert

Get weather-ready — Abingdon’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Abingdon: Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 21: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 22: Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Lee County, VAweather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Lee, Russell, Scott, Washington, Wise by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-09 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Lee; Russell; Scott; Washington; Wise WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of east Tennessee and southwest Virginia. * WHEN...From 11 AM EDT /10 AM CDT/ this morning to 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.