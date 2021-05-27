Weather Forecast For Abingdon

ABINGDON, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Slight chance rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 83 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Friday, May 28 Showers And Thunderstorms High 80 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Saturday, May 29 Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance rain showers during night High 66 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Sunday, May 30 Slight chance rain showers then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night High 67 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.