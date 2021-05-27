Weather Forecast For Abingdon
ABINGDON, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Slight chance rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 83 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, May 28
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 80 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 66 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Slight chance rain showers then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 67 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
