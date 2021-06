3D Systems has announced an agreement to sell its On Demand Manufacturing business to private equity firm Trilantic North America for $82 million. The deal is subject to certain closing conditions and adjustments and includes the company’s experts and facilities in Lawrenceburg, Tennessee; Seattle, Washington; Le Mans, France; Pinerolo, Italy; and High Wycombe, England. Under the control of Trilantic North America, the 3D Systems On Demand Manufacturing business will be rebranded as Quickparts and offer the same advanced manufacturing services encompassing both additive and subtractive technologies. After the sale closes, 3D Systems has confirmed it will work with Quickparts to support shared customers.