Sonora Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Effective: 2021-05-08 08:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-10 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Eastern Delta; Northern San Joaquin Valley in San Joaquin and Stanislaus Counties Below 1000 ft - Excludes the Delta; Southern Motherlode From 1000 to 3000 Ft, Calaveras and Toulumne Counties Critical Fire Weather Conditions Late Tonight Through Monday Afternoon For Elevations Below 2000 Feet .Widespread gusty north to northeast winds, low humidity and unseasonably dry fuels will result in critical fire weather conditions over portions of the Central Valley, Delta and surrounding foothills below 2000 feet. The strongest winds are expected along the west side of the Sacramento Valley and through favorably oriented gaps and canyons in the surrounding foothills. Lighter wind expected Tuesday, but hot and dry weather conditions will continue. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM SATURDAY TO 6 PM PDT MONDAY FOR GUSTY WIND AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 218, 219, AND 220 The National Weather Service in Sacramento has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 8 AM Saturday to 6 PM PDT Monday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * WIND...Northwest to north 10 to 20 mph with local gusts up to 35 mph in the Valley and Delta; northwest to northeast 6 to 12 mph with local gusts to 25 mph in the Mother Lode. * HUMIDITY...Minimum daytime humidity in the single digits or teens. Areas of poor to moderate overnight humidity recovery to 35 to 45 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.