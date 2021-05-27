Sonora Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Effective: 2021-05-08 08:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-10 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Eastern Delta; Northern San Joaquin Valley in San Joaquin and Stanislaus Counties Below 1000 ft - Excludes the Delta; Southern Motherlode From 1000 to 3000 Ft, Calaveras and Toulumne Counties Critical Fire Weather Conditions Possible Late Tonight Through Monday Afternoon For Elevations Below 2000 Feet .Widespread gusty north to east wind expected Saturday, which persists into Monday afternoon. Combined with low humidity and dry fuels will increase critical fire weather conditions over lower elevations. Strongest wind expected along the west side of the Sacramento Valley and through favorably oriented gaps and canyons in the surrounding foothills. Lighter wind expected Tuesday, but dry and hot conditions continue. FIRE WEATHER WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON FOR GUSTY WIND AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 213, 215, 216, 217, 218, 219, 220, 263, 266, 267, AND 279 BELOW 2000 FEET ELEVATION * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 213, 215, 216, 217, 218, 219, 220, 263, 266, 267, AND 279 for elevations below 2000 feet. * WIND...North to east 10 to 25 mph with local gusts up to 35 mph or higher. Strongest winds expected west of Interstate 5 into the Coastal Range, and through favorably oriented gaps and canyons in the foothills. * HUMIDITY...Minimum daytime humidity in the single digits or teens, with poor to moderate overnight humidity recovery. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. Interact with us via social media www.facebook.com/nws.sacramento www.twitter.com/nwssacramento