Sonora, CA

Sonora Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Sonora Journal
Sonora Journal
 5 days ago

SONORA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CzR1a_0aDEVAhZ00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 82 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 84 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 84 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 91 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Sonora, CA
47
Followers
148
Post
7K+
Views
With Sonora Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

