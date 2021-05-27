Cancel
Talladega, AL

Talladega Daily Weather Forecast

Talladega News Flash
TALLADEGA, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cF7EG_0aDEV9u500

  • Thursday, May 27

    Chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 86 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Slight chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 87 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 80 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 80 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Talladega is in for a sunny Friday — jump on it!

(TALLADEGA, AL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Talladega. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Chilton County, ALweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Chilton, Coosa, Shelby, St. Clair, Talladega by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-07 09:48:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-08 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Chilton; Coosa; Shelby; St. Clair; Talladega The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama Coosa River At Logan Martin Dam affecting Coosa, Chilton, Shelby, Talladega and St. Clair Counties. .Flooding continues on the Coosa River and a flood warning remains in effect. Another statement will be issued by this evening, or sooner if conditions warrant. ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until tomorrow evening The Flood Warning continues for the Coosa River At Logan Martin Dam. * Until Saturday evening. * At 9:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 468.1 feet. * Flood stage is 467.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow morning and continue falling to 464.2 feet Wednesday morning.
Talladega County, ALweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Talladega by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 16:01:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Talladega The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southern Shelby County in central Alabama Clay County in east central Alabama Cleburne County in east central Alabama Randolph County in east central Alabama Talladega County in east central Alabama * Until 600 PM CDT. * At 254 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Alabaster, Oxford, Talladega, Sylacauga, Calera, Montevallo, Roanoke, Childersburg, Columbiana, Heflin, Lineville, Ashland, Wilsonville, Wedowee, Talladega Springs, Lake Wedowee, Vincent, Harpersville, Munford and Wadley. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Shelby County, ALweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Shelby, Talladega by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 16:01:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Shelby; Talladega The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southern Shelby County in central Alabama Talladega County in east central Alabama * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 401 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Alabaster, Oxford, Talladega, Sylacauga, Calera, Montevallo, Childersburg, Columbiana, Wilsonville, Talladega Springs, Lincoln, Vincent, Harpersville, Munford, Wilton, Oak Grove, Waldo, Bon Air, Logan Martin Dam and Alpine. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Talladega County, ALAnniston Star

Local weather: 'There is a lot of flooding all around'

With inclement weather striking much of Central Alabama on Tuesday, local officials are looking at the impact of the storms. St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency Director Patrice Kurzejeski said her county had experienced large scale flooding by 4 p.m. Tuesday. “There is a lot of flooding all around,” she...
Saint Clair County, ALweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for St. Clair, Talladega by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 11:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-03 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: St. Clair; Talladega SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHERN TALLADEGA...EAST CENTRAL SHELBY AND SOUTH CENTRAL ST. CLAIR COUNTIES UNTIL 430 PM CDT At 346 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Vincent to near Sycamore. Movement was northeast at 30 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Talladega, Sylacauga, Pell City, Childersburg, Wilsonville, Vincent, Harpersville, Waldo, Alpine Bay Resort, Winterboro, Alpine, Logan Martin Lake, Sycamore, Coosa Island, Logan Martin Dam, Country Club Estates, Gantts Quarry, Varnons, Gaston Steam Plant and Mignon. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for central and east central Alabama.
Calhoun County, ALweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Calhoun, Etowah, St. Clair, Talladega by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 13:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Calhoun; Etowah; St. Clair; Talladega The National Weather Service in Birmingham has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for St. Clair County in central Alabama Calhoun County in east central Alabama Northeastern Talladega County in east central Alabama Southeastern Etowah County in northeastern Alabama * Until 400 PM CDT. * At 156 PM CDT, Emergency Management reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Emergency management. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Anniston, Oxford, Pell City, Jacksonville, Leeds, Moody, Rainbow City, Piedmont, Springville, Odenville, West End-Cobb Town, Saks, Cobb Town, Fort McClellan, Lincoln, Glencoe, Margaret, Argo, Weaver and Ashville. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
Calhoun County, ALAnniston Star

Calhoun County area drenched by storm

Heavy rain produced flooding in some parts of Calhoun County Tuesday, but the area avoided the more violent weather threats forecast for the day. Parts of Saks and Anniston were among the locations where flooding was reported by 4 p.m. Tuesday, Calhoun County Emergency according to Management Agency spokeswoman Tiffany De Boer. There were also reports of cars half-submerged in Alexandria near Post Oak Road, De Boer said.