Sequim Weather Forecast

SEQUIM, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Light rain then rain showers likely in the day; while chance rain showers during night High 62 °F, low 45 °F Breezy: 2 to 10 mph



Friday, May 28 Slight chance rain showers in the day; while mostly clear during night High 59 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



Saturday, May 29 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 66 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



Sunday, May 30 Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 70 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.