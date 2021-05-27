Cancel
Madisonville, KY

Madisonville Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Madisonville Digest
Madisonville Digest
 5 days ago

MADISONVILLE, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PbNUg_0aDEV5NB00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Areas of fog then mostly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 86 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 76 °F, low 52 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 64 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 72 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Madisonville Digest

Madisonville Digest

Madisonville, KY
With Madisonville Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

