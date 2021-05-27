Madisonville Daily Weather Forecast

MADISONVILLE, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Areas of fog then mostly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during night High 86 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 6 to 9 mph



Friday, May 28 Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night High 76 °F, low 52 °F Windy: 21 mph



Saturday, May 29 Mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 64 °F, low 47 °F Breezy: 3 to 10 mph



Sunday, May 30 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 72 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.