Marion, IL

Weather Forecast For Marion

Marion News Beat
Marion News Beat
 5 days ago

MARION, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fgbqj_0aDEV3bj00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Patchy fog then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 86 °F, low 64 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 70 °F, low 50 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 64 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 74 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

