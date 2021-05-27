Weather Forecast For Marion
MARION, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Patchy fog then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 86 °F, low 64 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Friday, May 28
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 70 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 64 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 9 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 74 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.