Lucedale, MS

A rainy Thursday in Lucedale — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Lucedale News Alert
 5 days ago

(LUCEDALE, MS) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Lucedale Thursday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Lucedale:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PEj2h_0aDEV2j000

  • Thursday, May 27

    Patchy fog then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 90 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 89 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 84 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 85 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Lucedale, MS
With Lucedale News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

