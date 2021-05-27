Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jacksonville, IL

Thursday rain in Jacksonville meets its match: Ideas to make the most of it

Posted by 
Jacksonville Bulletin
Jacksonville Bulletin
 5 days ago

(JACKSONVILLE, IL) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Jacksonville Thursday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Jacksonville:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CfDZN_0aDEUyHu00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 81 °F, low 55 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 57 °F, low 46 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 65 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 71 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Jacksonville Bulletin

Jacksonville Bulletin

Jacksonville, IL
62
Followers
146
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Jacksonville Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Personal Finances#Night Time#Sunbreak#Jacksonville Thursday#Rain#Things#Stand Up Paddle Boarding#Inspiration#Nws Data#Planning#Grey#Nearby Hikes#Forums#Bookkeeping
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Jacksonville, ILPosted by
Jacksonville Bulletin

4-Day Weather Forecast For Jacksonville

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Jacksonville: Sunday, May 30: Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Monday, May 31: Mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night; Tuesday, June 1: Chance rain showers in the day; while rain showers likely during night; Wednesday, June 2: Rain showers likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night;
Jacksonville, ILPosted by
Jacksonville Bulletin

Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Jacksonville

(JACKSONVILLE, IL) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories. Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
Jacksonville, ILPosted by
Jacksonville Bulletin

Get weather-ready — Jacksonville’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Jacksonville: Wednesday, May 19: Slight chance rain showers then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Thursday, May 20: Slight chance rain showers then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Friday, May 21: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 22: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
Jacksonville, ILPosted by
Jacksonville Bulletin

Your 4-day outlook for Jacksonville weather

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Jacksonville: Friday, May 14: Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance rain showers during night; Saturday, May 15: Rain Showers Likely; Sunday, May 16: Rain showers likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night; Monday, May 17: Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night;
Morgan County, ILJacksonville Journal Courier

Nature's fury takes it easy this time

Storms that passed through west-central Illinois on Monday — bringing hail, high winds and four tornado touchdowns — marked the first of this year’s severe-weather season. “Typically we see our peak from April to mid-June,” said Alex Erwin, meteorologist for the National Weather Service. “It certainly was not uncommon for...