Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Americus, GA

Americus Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Americus Updates
Americus Updates
 5 days ago

AMERICUS, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xP8yL_0aDEUwWS00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 93 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 93 °F, low 69 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 91 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 85 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Americus Updates

Americus Updates

Americus, GA
70
Followers
146
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

With Americus Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Americus, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Weather Data#Ga#Newsbreak#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Americus, GAPosted by
Americus Updates

3 ideas for jumping on Saturday’s sunny forecast in Americus

(AMERICUS, GA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Americus. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Americus, GAPosted by
Americus Updates

Americus is in for a sunny Saturday — jump on it!

(AMERICUS, GA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Americus. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Americus, GAPosted by
Americus Updates

Get weather-ready — Americus’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Americus: Thursday, May 13: Slight chance rain showers then partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 14: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Saturday, May 15: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Sunday, May 16: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
Bleckley County, GAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bleckley, Crisp, Dodge, Dooly, Houston, Macon, Pulaski, Sumter by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 21:17:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-12 00:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bleckley; Crisp; Dodge; Dooly; Houston; Macon; Pulaski; Sumter; Wilcox SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN MACON...NORTHERN CRISP...DOOLY...NORTHEASTERN SUMTER...SOUTHWESTERN HOUSTON NORTHWESTERN WILCOX...SOUTHERN BLECKLEY...DODGE AND PULASKI COUNTIES UNTIL 1230 AM EDT At 1028 PM EDT...a line of strong thunderstorms was along a line extending from near East Crisp to near Workmore...and moving southeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Heavy rain. IMPACT...Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Some locations in the path of these storms include Eastman, Hawkinsville, Vienna, Oglethorpe, Unadilla, Montezuma, Byromville, Pineview, Pinehurst, Chauncey, Andersonville, Lilly, Dooling, Union, Lamar, Dubois, Browndale, Plainfield, Richwood and New Era. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning.
Bleckley County, GAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bleckley, Chattahoochee, Crisp, Dodge, Dooly, Emanuel, Johnson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-07 10:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-07 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bleckley; Chattahoochee; Crisp; Dodge; Dooly; Emanuel; Johnson; Laurens; Macon; Marion; Montgomery; Pulaski; Schley; Stewart; Sumter; Telfair; Toombs; Treutlen; Webster; Wheeler; Wilcox HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS CONTINUE THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING FOR PORTIONS OF CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES AND GUSTY WINDS Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for several hours this afternoon into the evening combined with gusty northwest winds. Winds will be out of the Northwest with gust expected in the 20 to 30 mph range. With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside, use extreme caution. As of May 1, an open burning ban will be in effect through September 30 for 54 Georgia counties. Please refer to the Georgia EPD press release issued April 22 for more information.
Crawford County, GAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Crawford, Macon, Peach, Sumter, Taylor, Upson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 19:25:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-05 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Crawford; Macon; Peach; Sumter; Taylor; Upson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR MACON...SOUTHWESTERN MONROE...NORTHEASTERN UPSON...PEACH CRAWFORD...CENTRAL SUMTER...NORTHEASTERN TAYLOR AND SOUTHERN LAMAR COUNTIES At 945 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from The Rock to near Horns to Clearview to Sumter, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Americus, Fort Valley, Barnesville, Forsyth, Oglethorpe, Roberta, Byron, Montezuma, Marshallville, Reynolds, Leslie, Yatesville, Andersonville, De Soto, Culloden, Desoto, The Rock, Sumter, Lamar and New Era. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH
Bibb County, GAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Bibb, Crawford, Crisp, Dooly, Houston, Macon, Monroe, Peach by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 21:49:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-05 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bibb; Crawford; Crisp; Dooly; Houston; Macon; Monroe; Peach; Pike; Pulaski; Sumter; Upson THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR BIBB...SOUTHEASTERN PIKE MONROE...EASTERN UPSON...HOUSTON...SUMTER...CRISP...MACON...WESTERN PULASKI...DOOLY...PEACH...CRAWFORD AND LAMAR COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1015 PM EDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with these thunderstorms. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 100 AM EDT for central and west central Georgia.
Bibb County, GAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bibb, Crawford, Crisp, Dooly, Houston, Lamar, Macon, Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 22:11:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 22:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bibb; Crawford; Crisp; Dooly; Houston; Lamar; Macon; Monroe; Peach; Pike; Pulaski; Sumter; Upson THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR BIBB...SOUTHEASTERN PIKE MONROE...EASTERN UPSON...HOUSTON...SUMTER...CRISP...MACON...WESTERN PULASKI...DOOLY...PEACH...CRAWFORD AND LAMAR COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1015 PM EDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with these thunderstorms. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 100 AM EDT for central and west central Georgia.
Crawford County, GAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Crawford, Lamar, Macon, Monroe, Peach, Sumter, Taylor, Upson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 21:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Crawford; Lamar; Macon; Monroe; Peach; Sumter; Taylor; Upson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR MACON...SOUTHWESTERN MONROE...NORTHEASTERN UPSON...PEACH CRAWFORD...CENTRAL SUMTER...NORTHEASTERN TAYLOR AND SOUTHERN LAMAR COUNTIES At 945 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from The Rock to near Horns to Clearview to Sumter, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Americus, Fort Valley, Barnesville, Forsyth, Oglethorpe, Roberta, Byron, Montezuma, Marshallville, Reynolds, Leslie, Yatesville, Andersonville, De Soto, Culloden, Desoto, The Rock, Sumter, Lamar and New Era. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH