Americus Daily Weather Forecast
AMERICUS, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 93 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 93 °F, low 69 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Saturday, May 29
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 91 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 85 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
