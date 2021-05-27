Clinton Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
CLINTON, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Sunny in the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night
- High 95 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, May 28
Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 96 °F, low 70 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Saturday, May 29
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 88 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night
- High 72 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
