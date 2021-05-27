Dyersburg Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Effective: 2021-05-11 10:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Additional information is available at weather.gov/memphis. The next statement will be issued as conditions warrant. Target Area: Crockett; Dyer; Lauderdale The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Tennessee S.F. of the Forked Deer River near Halls ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until tomorrow morning The Flood Warning continues for the S.F. of the Forked Deer River near Halls. * Until Wednesday morning. * At 10:00 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 9.4 feet. * Flood stage is 9.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:00 AM CDT Tuesday was 9.8 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight and continue falling to 4.7 feet Sunday morning. * Impact...At 9.0 feet, Farm land near the river is flooded.