Dyersburg, TN

Dyersburg Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Dyersburg Digest
Dyersburg Digest
 5 days ago

DYERSBURG, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NbZEo_0aDEUnp900

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 88 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 79 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 69 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 74 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

