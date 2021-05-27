Cancel
Coos Bay, OR

Daily Weather Forecast For Coos Bay

Posted by 
Coos Bay Digest
Coos Bay Digest
 5 days ago

COOS BAY, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GpfEr_0aDEUmwQ00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Light rain then rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 61 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 65 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 66 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 68 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Coos Bay Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

