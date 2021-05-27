Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brenham, TX

Take advantage of Thursday’s cloudy forecast in Brenham

Posted by 
Brenham News Watch
Brenham News Watch
 5 days ago

(BRENHAM, TX.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Thursday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a cloudy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Brenham:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QVm6W_0aDEUl3h00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 87 °F, low 72 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 87 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 85 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 85 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Brenham News Watch

Brenham News Watch

Brenham, TX
61
Followers
147
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Brenham News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brenham, TX
City
Lawn, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seize The Day#Thunderstorms#Weather Data#The Sun#Newsbreak#Overcast Days#Nws Data#Sprints Day#Yard Work#Rake Leaves#Things
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Brenham, TXPosted by
Brenham News Watch

Daily Weather Forecast For Brenham

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Brenham: Monday, May 31: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Tuesday, June 1: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Wednesday, June 2: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely; Thursday, June 3: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely;
Brenham, TXPosted by
Brenham News Watch

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(BRENHAM, TX) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Brenham Friday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
Brenham, TXPosted by
Brenham News Watch

Get weather-ready — Brenham’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Brenham: Monday, May 17: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Tuesday, May 18: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely; Wednesday, May 19: Showers And Thunderstorms; Thursday, May 20: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms during night;
Brenham, TXkwhi.com

DROUGHT WATCH FOR LAKE SOMERVILLE LIFTED

The Brazos River Authority (BRA) has terminated its Stage 1 Drought Watch for Lake Somerville. In a letter last week to the City of Brenham and other entities that receive water from the lake, the BRA said that recent rain events have resulted in “significant improvements to drought conditions.”. The...
Texas Statesmcorridornews.com

Strong to severe weather heading into the Texas Hill Country

The National Weather Service Austin and San Antonio TX are forecasting a hazardous weather outlook is for South-Central Texas in the following counties;. Llano – Burnet – Williamson – Val Verde – Edwards – Real – Kerr – Bandera – Gillespie – Kendall – Blanco – Hays – Travis – Bastrop – Lee – Kinney – Uvalde – Medina – Bexar – Comal – Guadalupe – Caldwell – Fayette – Maverick – Zavala – Frio – Atascosa – Wilson – Karnes – Gonzales – De Witt – Lavaca – Dimmit.
Texas StateBeaumont Enterprise

Spring showers inundate SE Texas

Nearly a year to the day of Southeast Texas’ last major spring rain event, residents again were inundated. On May 14, 2020, the region saw a similarly-strong storm where about 6 inches of rain fell in Beaumont in just 90 minutes. But this time, Beaumont and Port Arthur homes went...
Waller County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Waller, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-19 21:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Excessive run off from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Excessive run off from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. Target Area: Waller; Washington The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Flood Advisory for Austin County in southeastern Texas Northern Colorado County in southeastern Texas Harris County in southeastern Texas West Central Liberty County in southeastern Texas Southern Montgomery County in southeastern Texas Southwestern San Jacinto County in southeastern Texas Central Waller County in southeastern Texas Southeastern Washington County in southeastern Texas * Until 600 PM CDT. * At 259 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. The rainfall gauge located at Threemile Creek at Joseph Road reported 2.04 inches of rain in 30 minutes. Some locations that will experience flooding include Conroe, Tomball, Hempstead, Prairie View, Bellville, Columbus, Pinehurst, The Woodlands, Spring, Kingwood, Shelby, Hockley, Oak Ridge North, Waller, Weimar, Shenandoah, Splendora, Patton Village, Roman Forest and Magnolia. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Austin County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Austin, Colorado, Washington, Wharton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 13:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Austin; Colorado; Washington; Wharton SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR COLORADO...NORTH CENTRAL WHARTON...AUSTIN...SOUTH CENTRAL WASHINGTON...NORTHWESTERN FORT BEND AND SOUTHWESTERN WALLER COUNTIES UNTIL 415 PM CDT At 319 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Columbus, moving southeast at 60 mph. Pea size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Sealy, Brookshire, Bellville, Columbus, Eagle Lake, Shelby, Weimar, Wallis, Simonton, San Felipe, Pattison, Industry, Egypt, New Ulm, Cat Spring, Altair, Frelsburg, Garwood and Rock Island.
Austin County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Austin, Colorado, Montgomery, Waller, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 14:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Excessive run off from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Excessive run off from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. Target Area: Austin; Colorado; Montgomery; Waller; Washington The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Flood Advisory for Austin County in southeastern Texas Northern Colorado County in southeastern Texas Harris County in southeastern Texas West Central Liberty County in southeastern Texas Southern Montgomery County in southeastern Texas Southwestern San Jacinto County in southeastern Texas Central Waller County in southeastern Texas Southeastern Washington County in southeastern Texas * Until 600 PM CDT. * At 259 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. The rainfall gauge located at Threemile Creek at Joseph Road reported 2.04 inches of rain in 30 minutes. Some locations that will experience flooding include Conroe, Tomball, Hempstead, Prairie View, Bellville, Columbus, Pinehurst, The Woodlands, Spring, Kingwood, Shelby, Hockley, Oak Ridge North, Waller, Weimar, Shenandoah, Splendora, Patton Village, Roman Forest and Magnolia. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Brenham, TXBrenham Banner-Press

Splashpad hours back to normal

The Henderson Park Splashpad will no longer be under restricted hours. According to a release, the city of Brenham received notification that the Brazos River Authority has terminated its Stage 1 Drought Watch for Lake Somerville.
Brenham, TXPosted by
Brenham News Watch

3 ideas for jumping on Wednesday’s sunny forecast in Brenham

(BRENHAM, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Brenham. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Brenham, TXPosted by
Brenham News Watch

Take a look at these homes on the market in Brenham

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Located on the majestic tree-lined Shady Lane, this 4/4 traditional home is reminiscent of the homes you?ve dreamed of from classic movies. The floor plan offers privacy and flexibility, with 2 bedrooms up, 2 down, 3 with ensuite bathrooms, and all on a split plan. Sunny formals and a cozy family room with a fireplace that opens to the kitchen and breakfast room complete the first level. Upstairs, you'll find a game room and guest bath in addition to the 2 bedrooms, including one with an ensuite. Outdoors boasts beautiful landscaping, a fenced backyard with a covered entertaining area, complete with a serving bar and TV, a large 2 car garage, and lots of room for parking. Don?t miss this rare opportunity to own a home in the highly desired Walnut Hill neighborhood!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Bevers Real Estate Bevers, BEVERS REAL ESTATE at 979-830-1180</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Located on almost 1/2 acre in Atlow addition, this home was built around 1950 & has all the architecture & charm of that era which has become very popular now. The Hasskarl's raised four children in this home and have many fond memories, now it's time to create your own! The tiled den has lots of floor to ceiling windows overlooking a large back and side yard. It has a fireplace and built in's for books and storage.Although listed as 3 bedrooms, there is an additional room that was actually used as a fourth bedroom with built-in's for two twin beds, all you have to add is mattresses. Or, use it as a guest or play area for children or grandchildren. The formal living area has a fireplace, recessed area for artwork or mirror, and a walk in closet with a key secured area for valuables. The formal dining also has a buffet area & built in's for china and crystal. The kitchen has a breakfast area and walk- in pantry. The washer, dryer, free standing freezer and refrigerator is included in the sale. One of the bedrooms has the original hardwood floors. Put your own finishing touches on this to make it your own! Vacant and easy to preview, call Lynnette Sheffield to schedule a showing.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Lynnette Sheffield, Washington County Real Estate at 979-836-8880</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Diamond in the rough! This building has been many things in its day from a dance hall to an office building. Currently being used as a residence, this one is ready for someone with a vision. With a great location right off Tom Green and an unbeatable price, there is so much potential here! This property has some great features: Beautiful wood floors in the front of the building Large parking area in the back Garage added on in the rear of property Central heat and air 2 full bathrooms and 2 half bathrooms Great location This property really does have a lot of potential. If you're looking for an investment in Brenham, be sure and take some time to get in side this one! This property was most recently used as a residence and is currently zoned R1 residential. Don't wait to see this one.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Chris Kamprath, BEVERS REAL ESTATE at 979-830-1180</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> The Dakota is a single-story, 1568 sq. ft., 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom floorplan, designed to provide you and your family a comfortable place to call home. The inviting entryway opens into the spacious living area with an open dining area connects to the spacious kitchen. Enjoy preparing meals and spending time together gathered around the kitchen island. Bedroom 1 is located off the family room and it includes a large walk-in closet and a relaxing spa-like bathroom. Other Features include: granite counter tops in the kitchen and Frigidaire Stainless appliances. Youll enjoy added security in your new DR Horton home with our Home is Connected features. Using one central hub that talks to all the devices in your home, you can control the lights, thermostat and locks, all from your cellular device. DR Horton also includes an Amazon Echo Dot to make voice activation a reality in your new Smart Home.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Online Sales Counselor D.R. Horton - Brazos Valley</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwRC5SLiUyMEhvcnRvbi4lMjBBbGwlMjByaWdodHMlMjByZXNlcnZlZC4lMjBBbGwlMjBpbmZvcm1hdGlvbiUyMHByb3ZpZGVkJTIwYnklMjB0aGUlMjBsaXN0aW5nJTIwYWdlbnQvYnJva2VyJTIwaXMlMjBkZWVtZWQlMjByZWxpYWJsZSUyMGJ1dCUyMGlzJTIwbm90JTIwZ3VhcmFudGVlZCUyMGFuZCUyMHNob3VsZCUyMGJlJTIwaW5kZXBlbmRlbnRseSUyMHZlcmlmaWVkLiUyOElEJTNBJTIwcmVhbHRvci0tLTN5ZC1EUkhCTi00MzEwNS0xNTIxJTI5JTIyJTJDJTIwJTIycmVhZE9uV2ViVXJsJTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyJTIyJTdE"></nbtemplate>
Austin County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Austin, Brazos, Burleson, Waller, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 23:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Austin; Brazos; Burleson; Waller; Washington SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 822 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong thunderstorms near Burton, or 13 miles west of Brenham, moving east at 45 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Brenham, Hempstead, Prairie View, Shelby, Somerville, Pine Island, Snook, Burton, Lake Somerville Dam, Lake Somerville State Park & Trailway, Carmine, Lyons, Deanville, Independence and Quarry. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 100 PM CDT for southeastern Texas.
Brazos County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Waller, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 08:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 09:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Brazos; Burleson; Grimes; Waller; Washington The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Grimes County in southeastern Texas Southeastern Burleson County in southeastern Texas Southeastern Brazos County in southeastern Texas Eastern Washington County in southeastern Texas Northern Waller County in southeastern Texas * Until 945 AM CDT. * At 856 AM CDT, a cluster severe thunderstorms was located 8 miles west of Washington, or 12 miles northeast of Brenham, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Southeastern College Station, Navasota, Washington, Millican, Anderson, Todd Mission, Plantersville, Roans Prairie and Independence. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH
Brazos County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Brazos, Grimes, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 08:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Brazos; Grimes; Washington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 AM CDT FOR SOUTHERN GRIMES...SOUTHEASTERN BRAZOS AND NORTHEASTERN WASHINGTON COUNTIES At 923 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Navasota, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Southeastern College Station, Navasota, Washington, Millican, Anderson, Plantersville, Wellborn and Roans Prairie. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH