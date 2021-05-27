Cancel
Picayune, MS

Picayune Daily Weather Forecast

Picayune News Alert
 5 days ago

PICAYUNE, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WEnyh_0aDEUkAy00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 88 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 88 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 83 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 84 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Picayune News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

#Weather Data#Thunderstorms#Nws Data
Hancock County, MSweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Hancock, Pearl River by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 20:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. Target Area: Hancock; Pearl River The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Pearl River Near Bogalusa affecting Pearl River, Hancock, Washington and St. Tammany Counties. Bogue Chitto River Near Bush affecting St. Tammany Parish. Pearl River Near Pearl River affecting Pearl River, Hancock and St. Tammany Counties. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early tomorrow afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Pearl River Near Bogalusa. * Until Monday afternoon. * At 7:00 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 19.0 feet. * Flood stage is 18.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow morning and continue falling to 9.5 feet Wednesday, May 26. * Impact...At 18.5 feet, Woodlands and crop acreage along the river will be flooded. The Bogue Chitto Wildlife Management area will be inundated with water in recreational camps and over access roads.
Picayune, MSPicayune Item

No water shortage in spring 2021

We moved into our new home the first week of May 1992. We bought a load of centipede grass sod and laid it around the house. There was no rain in the forecast, so we turned on the sprinklers. And, then we kept the sprinklers running off and on for...
Pearl River County, MSweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Pearl River by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Pearl River The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southeastern St. Tammany Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southwestern Hancock County in southern Mississippi South Central Pearl River County in southern Mississippi * Until 230 PM CDT. * At 124 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 3 and 6 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include New Orleans, Slidell, Picayune, Pearl River, Stennis Space Center, Pearlington, Lacombe, Shoreline Park and Slidell Airport. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Pearl River County, MSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Pearl River by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 09:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Pearl River A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN ST. TAMMANY...SOUTHEASTERN WASHINGTON PARISHES IN SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA AND WEST CENTRAL PEARL RIVER COUNTIES At 930 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Abita Springs, or near Covington, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Covington, Abita Springs, Sun and Bush. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Pearl River County, MSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Pearl River by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 09:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Pearl River A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN ST. TAMMANY...SOUTHEASTERN WASHINGTON PARISHES IN SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA AND WEST CENTRAL PEARL RIVER COUNTIES At 930 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Abita Springs, or near Covington, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Covington, Abita Springs, Sun and Bush. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Hancock County, MSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hancock, Harrison, Pearl River by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 07:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hancock; Harrison; Pearl River A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN HARRISON NORTHEASTERN HANCOCK AND EAST CENTRAL PEARL RIVER COUNTIES At 1013 AM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Kiln, or 7 miles north of Diamondhead, moving northeast at 25 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Diamondhead, Saucier and Kiln.
Hancock County, MSweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Pearl River by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-05 09:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-05 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Be sure to have multiple ways to receive flash flood warnings should they become necessary for your area. And remember, never drive through flooded roadways as the water may be too deep for safe passage. Target Area: Hancock; Harrison; Jackson; Pearl River FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of southeast Louisiana and Mississippi, including the following areas, in southeast Louisiana, Ascension, Assumption, Eastern Orleans, Iberville, Livingston, Northwest St. Tammany, Southeast St. Tammany, Southern Tangipahoa, St. Charles, St. James, St. John The Baptist, Upper Jefferson, Upper Lafourche, Upper Plaquemines, Upper St. Bernard, Upper Terrebonne and Western Orleans. In Mississippi, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson and Pearl River. * Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon * Additional rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches with locally higher amounts are possible through midday today. * High rainfall rates could overwhelm drainage capacity. Ponding of water in low lying and poor drainage areas can be expected, with flash flooding possible where the heaviest rain falls.