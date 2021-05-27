Picayune Daily Weather Forecast
PICAYUNE, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 88 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 88 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, May 29
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 83 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 84 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
