Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Twentynine Palms, CA

Daily Weather Forecast For Twentynine Palms

Posted by 
Twentynine Palms Journal
Twentynine Palms Journal
 5 days ago

TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwU7Z_0aDEUiPW00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 95 °F, low 69 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 96 °F, low 70 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 96 °F, low 69 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 96 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Twentynine Palms Journal

Twentynine Palms Journal

Twentynine Palms, CA
47
Followers
166
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Twentynine Palms Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Twentynine Palms, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Twentynine Palms, CAPosted by
Twentynine Palms Journal

Monday sun alert in Twentynine Palms — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Twentynine Palms. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
San Bernardino County, CAweather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Mojave Desert Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-19 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-20 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Mojave Desert Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley .An approaching weather system will bring gusty south- southwesterly winds to the Mojave Desert on Wednesday and spread to the entire region on Thursday, resulting in high fire danger due to critically low relative humidity values and cured fuels. FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR SOUTHEASTERN CALIFORNIA AND NORTHWESTERN ARIZONA The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...In Arizona...Fire weather zone 102. In California...Fire weather zone 228. * TIMING...Wednesday 12 PM PDT / MST to Thursday 11 PM PDT / MST. * WIND...Southwest winds 20-30 mph with gusts 35-45 mph. * HUMIDITY...Relative humidity values will be critical, into the single digits both Wednesday and Thursday.
Riverside County, CAweather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Apple and Lucerne Valleys, Coachella Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 13:19:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-16 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Apple and Lucerne Valleys; Coachella Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West to northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 40 to 50 mph expected during afternoon and early evening hours. * WHERE...Apple and Lucerne Valleys in High Deserts and Coachella Valley. * WHEN...Until 7 PM PDT Sunday. Strongest in afternoons. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Areas of blowing dust may reduce visibility at times.
Twentynine Palms, CAPosted by
Twentynine Palms Journal

Friday has sun for Twentynine Palms — 3 ways to make the most of it

(TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Twentynine Palms. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!