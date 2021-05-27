Sunbreak Thursday — tackle it with these activities

(LANCASTER, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Lancaster. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Lancaster:

Thursday, May 27 Sunny in the day; while clear during night High 85 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



Friday, May 28 Sunny in the day; while clear during night High 88 °F, low 62 °F Light wind



Saturday, May 29 Sunny in the day; while clear during night High 85 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



Sunday, May 30 Sunny in the day; while clear during night High 85 °F, low 62 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.