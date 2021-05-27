Rainy forecast for Evansville? Jump on it!

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: VIEWS! Beautiful 3 Bedroom/2.5 Bath carefree-living, unique and spacious condo with great views of downtown Evansville and the Ohio River, and access to outdoor space. The new and growing downtown scene is part of your neighborhood where events at the riverfront, Ford Center, The Victory Theatre, and ONB Events Plaza, along with the many choices of dining and coffee houses and Central Library are all a part of your experience. The condo is perfect for entertaining, and features a new wood floor and painting throughout. The great room has views south and east with large arched windows that are tinted to protect from the sun, and it has a big open feel with high ceilings, pendant lighting, crown molding, and huge breakfast bar. The kitchen is complete with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances including the refrigerator, a Jenn-Air cooktop, custom cabinetry, and a tile backsplash, and the kitchen has been re-worked to improve traffic flow. The bedroom en-suite features built-in shelves and sound deadening windows, and a spacious bath with new tile floor and tub surround, large walk-in tile shower, double vanity with granite top and bowl sinks, whirlpool tub and walk-in closet. Two guest bedrooms and a shared bath with new tile floor, a walk-in tiled shower, plus a vanity with a bowl sink and a granite top. Convenient laundry room with built-in storage shelves. The Meridian is a great community, and offers a secured building environment. This unit comes with two parking spaces and additional secured storage in the basement. The Meridian has convenient elevator access to all levels, and features a rooftop common area with patio furniture and a gas grill, and great river view and view of the downtown skyline. The monthly HOA dues cover water & sewer, trash, building security and maintenance. Unit 306. Does the prospect of downsizing and simplifying life seem attractive? Enjoy carefree condominium living with river view in this 2 bedroom, 2 bath beautiful unit in Evansville's downtown Riverfront Condominiums! Great view of the river from the private balcony, where enjoying the sunsets and barge and boat watching is a part of daily life, and a front row seat to the 4th of July fireworks is the best part of all. The ongoing downtown scene is part of your neighborhood, where events at the Ford Center, Victory Theatre, and ONB Events Plaza, along with the many choices of dining are all a part of your experience. And a 10-minute drive will take you anywhere. Comfortable living room with tray ceiling opens to the dining room with built-in cabinets and eat-in kitchen with appliances. Enjoy a large master bedroom with walk-in closet and private bath with tub/shower combo with jets. Completing the floor plan is a second bedroom with walk-in closet and hall bath, plus a laundry room on the hall. Many nice extras including a tiled entry and baths, a wood floor kitchen, crown molding and woodwork. The Riverfront Condo building is a great community and has security features, elevator access, a party room, a community pool, an underground parking garage with a reserved parking spot, plus each unit has a storage area on its floor, plus a reserved and secured basement storage space. Each unit also has a reserved parking space in the lot. The monthly condo association fee includes basic cable tv, water, trash collection, security, master insurance policy, and exterior building and grounds maintenance. 508 Main St 2C: ENJOY DOWNTOWN LIVING NOW WITH SELLER PAID CONDO FEES FOR ONE FULL YEAR! This like new, spacious 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath condo in The Renaissance Building was designed in 2006 with the finest in architectural details including archways, high ceilings, crown molding, tall windows, an exposed brick wall, granite counter tops, accent lighting and stylish baths, and has new paint and LED lighting, and the Acacia Jatoba hand scraped hardwood floor is the finishing touch! The open concept floor plan has a great room featuring a living room area, a dining area, and a theatre room area complete with a 4K 120” video projector, new 7.1 Dolby ATMOS Surround Sound System, plus a wet bar, wine rack and cooler. This condo has been outfitted with smart technology: smart blinds and smart lighting that are programmable for scenes and schedules and can be controlled with an app; a smart door lock with touchpad that can be operated remotely with a smart phone, and a Nest thermostat for low utilities. Enjoy a kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar, and a master bedroom with crystal chandelier, walk-in closet and a bath double vanity, a travertine surround for the whirlpool tub, and terrazzo flooring and walk-in shower, and an oversized water heater. The second bedroom features a private full bath with walk-in tile shower. Separate laundry room and storage with a sliding contemporary barn door entry that is accessed via the half bath. Just down the hall from the condo is a 150+ sq ft climate controlled secured storage area. Enjoy great views from the rooftop garden area, which features a gas grill and new patio furniture. This condo is your opportunity to be a part of all the great events in the downtown scene with the Ford Center, Events Plaza, great restaurants, and continuing expansion projects nearby. Use your condo as the gathering place for downtown events, and there's no need to find parking when you can park in the secured underground parking garage with two reserved spaces conveniently located right next to the elevator, which provides access to all levels.