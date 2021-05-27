Cancel
Evansville, IN

Rainy forecast for Evansville? Jump on it!

Posted by 
Evansville Today
 5 days ago

(EVANSVILLE, IN) Thursday is set to be rainy in Evansville, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Evansville:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aSp7A_0aDEUdzt00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Areas of fog then partly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 88 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 75 °F, low 54 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 65 °F, low 47 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 75 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Evansville, IN
ABOUT

With Evansville Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

City
Evansville, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jump On It#Weather Data#Sunbreak#Nearby Hikes#Nws Data#Stand Up Paddle Boarding#Retirement Savings#Theater#Planning#Household Tasks#Streaming#Money#Bookkeeping#Finances
