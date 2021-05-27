Cancel
Wilmington, NC

4-Day Weather Forecast For Wilmington

 5 days ago

WILMINGTON, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aDGtE_0aDEUbER00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 93 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 93 °F, low 74 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 88 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 78 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

