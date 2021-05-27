4-Day Weather Forecast For Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 93 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 93 °F, low 74 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Saturday, May 29
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 88 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 78 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.