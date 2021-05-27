Cancel
Erie, PA

Weather Forecast For Erie

Erie News Alert
 5 days ago

ERIE, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YXhlO_0aDEUYX800

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance rain showers during night

    • High 62 °F, low 52 °F
    • 7 to 17 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Rain showers in the day; while rain showers likely during night

    • High 56 °F, low 51 °F
    • Windy: 35 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance Rain Showers

    • High 57 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Slight chance rain showers in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 64 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

