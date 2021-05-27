Weather Forecast For Erie
ERIE, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance rain showers during night
- High 62 °F, low 52 °F
- 7 to 17 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Rain showers in the day; while rain showers likely during night
- High 56 °F, low 51 °F
- Windy: 35 mph
Saturday, May 29
Chance Rain Showers
- High 57 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Slight chance rain showers in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 64 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.