Weather Forecast For Erie

ERIE, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance rain showers during night High 62 °F, low 52 °F 7 to 17 mph wind



Friday, May 28 Rain showers in the day; while rain showers likely during night High 56 °F, low 51 °F Windy: 35 mph



Saturday, May 29 Chance Rain Showers High 57 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



Sunday, May 30 Slight chance rain showers in the day; while mostly clear during night High 64 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



