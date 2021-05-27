Cancel
Oceanside, CA

Make the most of a cloudy Thursday in Oceanside with these activities

Posted by 
Oceanside Times
 5 days ago

(OCEANSIDE, CA.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Oceanside Thursday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with clouds Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Oceanside:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=479Qox_0aDEUXeP00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 63 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 65 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly Cloudy

    • High 63 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 64 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

