Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Port Saint Lucie, FL

Port St. Lucie Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Port St Lucie Times
Port St Lucie Times
 5 days ago

PORT ST. LUCIE, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BZr4t_0aDEUVsx00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 89 °F, low 66 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 91 °F, low 68 °F
    • 0 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 88 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 90 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Port St Lucie Times

Port St Lucie Times

Port St Lucie, FL
147
Followers
172
Post
26K+
Views
ABOUT

With Port St Lucie Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Port St. Lucie, FL
City
Port Saint Lucie, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Port Saint Lucie, FLPosted by
Port St Lucie Times

Sunbreak Saturday — tackle it with these activities

(PORT ST. LUCIE, FL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Port St. Lucie. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.