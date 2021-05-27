Cancel
Eugene, OR

Thursday rain in Eugene meets its match: Ideas to make the most of it

Eugene Voice
Eugene Voice
 5 days ago

(EUGENE, OR) Thursday is set to be rainy in Eugene, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Eugene:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rgtIm_0aDEUT7V00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Light rain then rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 62 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 70 °F, low 46 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 77 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 82 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Eugene, OR
