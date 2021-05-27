Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Huntsville, AL

4-Day Weather Forecast For Huntsville

Posted by 
Huntsville Digest
Huntsville Digest
 5 days ago

HUNTSVILLE, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VK7q9_0aDEUSEm00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Areas of fog then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 88 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 88 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 77 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 81 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Huntsville Digest

Huntsville Digest

Huntsville, AL
109
Followers
162
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

With Huntsville Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Weather Data#Al Lrb#Newsbreak#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Huntsville, ALPosted by
Huntsville Digest

Wednesday has sun for Huntsville — 3 ways to make the most of it

(HUNTSVILLE, AL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Huntsville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Huntsville, ALPosted by
Huntsville Digest

Get weather-ready — Huntsville’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Huntsville: Sunday, May 9: Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night; Monday, May 10: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Tuesday, May 11: Slight Chance Rain Showers; Wednesday, May 12: Slight Chance Rain Showers;
Jackson County, ALweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Jackson, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 09:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Strong gusty winds will be capable of knocking down small tree limbs along with other small unsecured items. Seek safe shelter until this cluster of storms has passed. Target Area: Jackson; Madison SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WEST CENTRAL JACKSON AND EAST CENTRAL MADISON COUNTIES UNTIL 430 PM CDT At 353 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a bowing cluster of strong thunderstorms centered near Gurley, or 8 miles southeast of Moores Mill, and moving east at 50 mph. Pea size hail and wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph will be possible with this cluster of storms. Locations impacted include Huntsville, Moores Mill, Skyline, Gurley, Alabama A And M University, Pleasant Groves, Paint Rock, Maysville, Princeton and Brownsboro.
Colbert County, ALweather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Colbert, DeKalb, Franklin, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 09:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Colbert; DeKalb; Franklin; Jackson; Lauderdale; Lawrence; Limestone; Madison; Marshall; Morgan WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest Alabama and southern middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 6 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Franklin County, ALweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Franklin, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-06 14:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-07 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This is a DANGEROUS SITUATION. These storms are producing widespread wind damage across north Alabama. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. If on or near the Tennessee River, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Franklin; Madison A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN MADISON...SOUTHEASTERN LAUDERDALE...LIMESTONE SOUTHEASTERN COLBERT...FRANKLIN...NORTHWESTERN MORGAN AND LAWRENCE COUNTIES At 606 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles northwest of Athens to near Courtland to near Phil Campbell to 8 miles north of Weston, moving southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Emergency management and Doppler radar. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Northwestern Huntsville, Decatur, Madison, Athens, Hartselle, Russellville, Moulton, Meridianville, Moores Mill and Hazel Green. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Lawrence County, ALweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lawrence, Limestone, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-06 18:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-06 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lawrence; Limestone; Madison THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN MADISON SOUTHEASTERN LAUDERDALE...LIMESTONE...SOUTHEASTERN COLBERT FRANKLIN...NORTHWESTERN MORGAN AND LAWRENCE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 630 PM CDT The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. Remember, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning still remains in effect for southeast Lawrence, western Morgan, eastern Limestone, and western Madison counties!
Colbert County, ALweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Colbert, Cullman, DeKalb, Franklin, Jackson, Lauderdale by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-07 23:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-07 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Colbert; Cullman; DeKalb; Franklin; Jackson; Lauderdale; Lawrence; Limestone; Madison; Marshall; Morgan Significant Weather Advisory for Patchy Dense Fog across all of northern Alabama and southern middle Tennessee Patchy Dense Fog has developed across portions of northern Alabama and southern middle Tennessee. Some visibilities have been reduced to 1/4 mile or less in isolated areas. Additional fog formation is possible, especially in wind sheltered locations, and areas near bodies of water. Motorists are urged to drive with extreme caution, as visibilities will vary significantly given the patchy nature of the fog. Use low beams, reduce driving speed, and allow for plenty of room between you and other vehicles. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio, or a favorite local media outlet, for further statements or updates from the National Weather Service in Huntsville.
Colbert County, ALweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Colbert, Franklin, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-06 18:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-06 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This is a DANGEROUS SITUATION. These storms are producing widespread wind damage across north Alabama. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. If on or near the Tennessee River, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Colbert; Franklin; Lauderdale; Lawrence; Limestone; Madison; Morgan A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN MADISON...SOUTHEASTERN LAUDERDALE...LIMESTONE SOUTHEASTERN COLBERT...FRANKLIN...NORTHWESTERN MORGAN AND LAWRENCE COUNTIES At 606 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles northwest of Athens to near Courtland to near Phil Campbell to 8 miles north of Weston, moving southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Emergency management and Doppler radar. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Northwestern Huntsville, Decatur, Madison, Athens, Hartselle, Russellville, Moulton, Meridianville, Moores Mill and Hazel Green. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Cullman County, ALweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cullman, Jackson, Madison, Marshall, Morgan by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-06 19:01:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-06 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This is a DANGEROUS SITUATION. These storms are producing widespread wind damage across northern Alabama. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. If on or near the Tennessee River or Lake Guntersville, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Cullman; Jackson; Madison; Marshall; Morgan A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR JACKSON...MARSHALL...MADISON...CULLMAN AND SOUTHEASTERN MORGAN COUNTIES At 659 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles south of Huntland to near Morgan City to near Nesmith, moving southeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Emergency management and Doppler radar. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Huntsville, Cullman, Scottsboro, Hartselle, Guntersville, Arab, Bridgeport, Moores Mill, Redstone Arsenal and Meridianville. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH