4-Day Weather Forecast For Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Areas of fog then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 88 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, May 28
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 88 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 77 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 81 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
