Weather Forecast For Brownsville
BROWNSVILLE, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 89 °F, low 78 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 89 °F, low 77 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
Saturday, May 29
Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night
- High 91 °F, low 76 °F
- 6 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night
- High 90 °F, low 76 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
