Daily Weather Forecast For Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 89 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, May 28
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 88 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Slight chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 74 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 79 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.