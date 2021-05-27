Daily Weather Forecast For Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night High 89 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Friday, May 28 Showers And Thunderstorms High 88 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Saturday, May 29 Slight chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 74 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Sunday, May 30 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 79 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



