Here’s every Nintendo Switch game available now (and what’s to come later this year)

As the world continues to slowly round the corner against COVID-19, conventions like E3 are making their way back after cancellations in 2020. Now just a few weeks away, excitement is rising for another iteration of the aging titan of game expos (maybe excitement is so high because there was no E3 to be disappointed in last year), and hype is always perfectly complemented by one thing: predictions. What are you predicting we’ll see from Nintendo in terms of major Switch titles at E3? That could mean high-profile third-party games, updates on tentpole first-party games that we already know are in development, and, of course, new reveals.