Greenville, SC

Greenville Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
 5 days ago

GREENVILLE, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1krq2F_0aDEUGtI00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 90 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 90 °F, low 66 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight Chance Rain Showers

    • High 84 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 73 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Greenville Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

