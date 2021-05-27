Greenville Daily Weather Forecast

GREENVILLE, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 90 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Friday, May 28 Chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 90 °F, low 66 °F Windy: 22 mph



Saturday, May 29 Slight Chance Rain Showers High 84 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



Sunday, May 30 Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night High 73 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



