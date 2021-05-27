Greenville Daily Weather Forecast
GREENVILLE, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 90 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Friday, May 28
Chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 90 °F, low 66 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Saturday, May 29
Slight Chance Rain Showers
- High 84 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night
- High 73 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
