Providence, RI

4-Day Weather Forecast For Providence

Providence Bulletin
Providence Bulletin
 5 days ago

PROVIDENCE, RI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B8ZFX_0aDEUDF700

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 82 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny then chance light rain in the day; while light rain during night

    • High 67 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Light rain in the day; while chance light rain during night

    • High 57 °F, low 47 °F
    • 8 to 12 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance Rain Showers

    • High 62 °F, low 48 °F
    • 6 to 13 mph wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Providence, RI
