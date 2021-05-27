Cancel
Ocala, FL

Weather Forecast For Ocala

Ocala Updates
Ocala Updates
 5 days ago

OCALA, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GSdPa_0aDEUCMO00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Patchy fog then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night

    • High 95 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 7 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night

    • High 94 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 91 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 90 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Ocala Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

