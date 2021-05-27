Weather Forecast For Ocala
OCALA, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Patchy fog then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night
- High 95 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 7 mph
Friday, May 28
Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night
- High 94 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Saturday, May 29
Slight Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 91 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 90 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
