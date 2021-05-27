Cancel
Oxnard, CA

Take advantage of Thursday sun in Oxnard

Posted by 
Oxnard Daily
Oxnard Daily
 5 days ago

(OXNARD, CA) A sunny Thursday is here for Oxnard, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Oxnard:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GpfEr_0aDEU8uj00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while patchy fog during night

    • High 66 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while patchy fog during night

    • High 69 °F, low 53 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while patchy fog during night

    • High 66 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while patchy fog during night

    • High 67 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

