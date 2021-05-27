Delightful Illustrations by Ginnie Hsu
Ginnie Hsu’s illustrations are a breath of fresh air, transporting the viewer into special atmospheres without us having to move from our chairs. Colorful and detailed, they depict many moments of life such as a nap in a field or family moments around a table. “My work is often inspired by my daily life, nature, human life, and well-being,” she explains. And some of these pieces are precisely drawn from moments she has experienced, such as “Canning with family”, inspired by moments she spent cooking with her aunt and mother.www.fubiz.net