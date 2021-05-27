Delightful Illustrations by Ginnie Hsu

I am writing this column on Mother’s Day and while mothers certainly do figure into the books I am reviewing, these books written by representatives of Pacific Rim ethnicities are all really about aunts instead. Many readers have not had exposure to such cultures where aunts have such a high status and direct influence, simply because in generations past there were very few female authors from those ethnic groups – and even fewer who would write about family dynamics. Frequently, any commentary on Asian families were written by Europeans who were on the outside looking in (often through very foggy lenses) and certainly not with any humor, unless it was pejorative! The young women writers I have read lately, however, not only openly discuss family dynamics, often with humor, but still very respectfully and clearly demonstrating love for family. They walk a fine line, and each author can be commended for her exceptional ability to strike a balance between understanding of tradition, and the need of so many women of today who have been brought to be submissive, to stand up and fight for love and respect.