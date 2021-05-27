Cancel
Des Moines, IA

Thursday rain in Des Moines: Ideas to make the most of it

Posted by 
Des Moines Times
 5 days ago

(DES MOINES, IA) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Des Moines Thursday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Des Moines:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00ne0G_0aDEU5GY00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 75 °F, low 46 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Slight chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 54 °F, low 41 °F
    • 2 to 13 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 66 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 69 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Des Moines, IA
With Des Moines Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free.

