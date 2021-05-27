Thursday rain in Des Moines: Ideas to make the most of it

(DES MOINES, IA) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Des Moines Thursday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Des Moines:

Thursday, May 27 Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms during night High 75 °F, low 46 °F Windy: 21 mph



Friday, May 28 Slight chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 54 °F, low 41 °F 2 to 13 mph wind



Saturday, May 29 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 66 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



Sunday, May 30 Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night High 69 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.