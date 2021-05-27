Cancel
Montgomery, AL

Montgomery Weather Forecast

Montgomery Daily
Montgomery Daily
 5 days ago

MONTGOMERY, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Thursday, May 27

    Patchy fog then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 90 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 89 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 86 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 84 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Montgomery Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers.

Montgomery Daily

Take advantage of Friday sun in Montgomery

(MONTGOMERY, AL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Montgomery. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Montgomery, ALWSFA

This weekend forecast is hard to beat!

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The title of this story says it all! With mostly sunny skies and lower humidity, this weekend is shaping up to be beautiful. Like yesterday, skies today could feature some fair-weather clouds, but skies will stay dry. Temperatures are a bit warmer than they have been...
EnvironmentWSFA

Temperatures are heating up!

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Another warm day is underway! Highs are warming up into the middle 80s this afternoon. Despite the warmth, it’s still fairly comfortable because humidity is low. Temperatures will continue to take it up a notch next week. We tack on a degree or two each day...