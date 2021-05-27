Corporate office addresses BlueTriton changes

ST. LOUIS (PRWEB) June 01, 2021. RedKey Realty Leaders, a top performing independent real estate agency, will relocate to a new West County office location—and hold an open house— on Thursday, July 15, 2021. RedKey’s decision to move their West County Chesterfield office from 17107 Chesterfield Airport Road in Chesterfield, MO to 16123 Chesterfield Parkway in Chesterfield, MO is a strategic one; in addition to attracting top-tier agents in the area, the new space has been retrofitted to offer new amenities with social distanced options to support their current agents. With the opening of the new space, the leading realty firm also plans to develop and launch diversity-fostering initiatives and continued educational support to further agent success. Equipped with ample room for meetings and conferences, the new office will occupy the former Bacana Brazil restaurant space complete with outdoor lounging, small huddle rooms, a lounge with stone fireplace and other socializing areas, a cappuccino and wine bar, and a bistro for agents and staff to enjoy. Upon opening, all safety precautions will be taken, and social distancing will be enforced.