Corporate office addresses BlueTriton changes

By Joe Stone
heartoftherockiesradio.com
 5 days ago

The March 31 purchase of Nestlé Waters North America by an investment partnership* and subsequent name change to BlueTriton Brands has raised numerous questions related to the ongoing 1041 permitting process. Alix Dunn, head of Corporate Communications for BlueTriton Brands, recently responded in writing to some of those questions. Regarding...

heartoftherockiesradio.com
Business
Economy
BusinessStamford Advocate

Relatient Appoints David Klasnick as Chief Operating Officer

Relatient, Inc., leading SaaS-based, patient engagement company, announced today that David Klasnick has joined its leadership team as Chief Operating Officer. To support the company’s continued growth, Klasnick will oversee Relatient's customer-facing operations teams including implementation, support, integration and customer success. Klasnick brings 20 years of extensive leadership in healthcare...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Employee representation in the Board of Directors of NKT A/S

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Employee representation in the Board of Directors of NKT A/S. Thomas Torp Hansen, who is employee elected member of the NKT A/S Board of Directors has resigned from his position as Production Manager at NKT Photonics per 30 June 2021, and consequently he will also step down as member of the Board.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Asbestos Corporation Limited announces a change to its Board of Directors

THETFORD MINES, QC, May 31, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Asbestos Corporation Limited (TSXV: AB.H) today announced that during its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on May 28, 2021 in Thetford Mines, Quebec, Mr. Guy Bérard was elected to the Board of Directors. "In September 2020, Mr. Guy Bérard, a Board...
Businesscanadianunderwriter.ca

RAISE Underwriting Appoints Matt Baynton as Chief Executive Officer

TORONTO, ON, MAY 31, 2021/insPRESS/ – RAISE Underwriting Limited, a leading specialty lines managing general agent with a focus on construction, real estate and development, is pleased to announce the appointment of Matt Baynton to the position of Chief Executive Officer. Matt joins RAISE after nearly two decades in the...
Economyheartoftherockiesradio.com

BlueTriton report shows economic benefits for Chaffee County

An economic report commissioned by BlueTriton Brands, formerly Nestlé Waters North America, indicates the company’s Chaffee County bottled-water operations produce local economic benefits of more than $1 million per year. Doug Jeavons with BBC Research and Consulting presented the report at the most recent Chaffee County Commissioners meeting as part...
Medical & Biotechbiospace.com

John Cullivan Joins PCI Pharma Services as Chief Corporate Development Officer

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- PCI Pharma Services (PCI), a leading pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical global outsourcing solutions provider, today announced that John Cullivan has joined the Company as a new member of the Executive Leadership Team in the role of Chief Corporate Development Officer. John will play a key role in PCI’s growth strategy and will accelerate its M&A, focusing on acquisitions to enhance PCI’s capabilities, enter new markets and geographies, and strengthen its portfolio of client solutions.
BusinessLaw.com

Dentons Continues to Expand Brisbane Office With New Corporate Partner

Dentons has hired a corporate partner to join its Brisbane office as it continues to expand in the north Australian city. Caroline Snow joins as a corporate partner specializing in equity capital market transactions, complex governance, regulatory and compliance matters. This premium content is reserved for. Law.com International Subscribers. BENEFITS...
BusinessZDNet

Corporate offices need to change in one major way says ServiceNow CEO

In the age of hybrid work that's upon us, companies need to dramatically rethink how they approach their office space. As ServiceNow CEO Bill McDermott told a group of analysts and reporters during the company's Knowledge 2021 event, "Nobody wants to play office anymore." For as long as they've existed,...
Economyravepubs.com

The Changing Face of the Corporate Workspace

2020 was a tumultuous year and one that will cast a long shadow over almost every aspect of our lives. For many of those normally working in offices, one of the most significant changes has been being forced to work from home as most countries around the world went through various stages of “lockdown.”
Munster, INInside Indiana Business

Peoples Bank Completes Corporate Name Change

MUNSTER - The Munster-based parent of Peoples Bank says it has completed its corporate rebranding from NorthWest Indiana Bancorp to Finward Bancorp (OTC Pink: FNWD). The banking company started trading under the new ticker symbol today. The name change was approved by Bancorp’s shareholders on March 3. The company says...
Melville, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Data Storage Corporation Announces The Appointment Of Chris Panagiotakos As Chief Financial Officer

MELVILLE, N.Y., May 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Storage Corporation (Nasdaq: DTST) ("DSC" and the "Company"), a provider of diverse business continuity, disaster recovery protection, and cloud infrastructure solutions and services, today announced that Chris Panagiotakos has joined Data Storage Corporation (DTST) as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Panagiotakos has...
Jacksonville, FLJacksonville Daily Record

Matthew Chang, Chang Industrial: Closed office opens a door

Finalist, $2 million to $15 million | 2020 Revenue: $3 million. Out of necessity, Matthew Chang began Chang Industrial in a day. In four years, he has built his company toward projected earnings this year of $4 million. Matthew Chang. First job: Busboy and dishwasher. First product or service you...
Religionpresbyterianmission.org

Office of Faith-Based Investing and Corporate Engagement

The Presbyterian Church (U.S.A.) believes that church investment is more than a practical question. It is also “an instrument of mission and includes theological, social and economic considerations” (183rd General Assembly, UPCUSA, 1971). This belief flows from our understanding of the stewardship of God’s resources entrusted to the church. Thus, “we confess that the Lord is really the acknowledged Master of our entire life-moral, physical and material” (116th General Assembly, PCUS, 1976).
BusinessMySanAntonio

Potawatomi Business Development Corporation's Chief Financial Officer Promoted

The Potawatomi Business Development Corporation (PBDC) announced today that Paul Hoesly, the company’s current Chief Financial Officer, was promoted to take on the additional role of Chief Strategic Officer. Hoesly has been with PBDC since 2018, providing direct insight into the investments of the Company, guiding strategic direction, investment selection, due diligence, post-acquisition integration, and divestiture. With his added role, Hoesly will oversee the development, communication, and execution of PBDC’s strategic initiatives to produce long-term, sustainable success for the company.
Businessdallassun.com

Strategic Appointments Announced to KEY DH Technologies Board of Directors to Drive Green Hydrogen Business

OWEN SOUND, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2021 / KEY DH Technologies Inc. (KEY) today announced the appointment of three new independent directors to the company's board, increasing its size to seven members. With these additions, KEY is well-positioned to execute the next phase of its business plan, focusing on the commercialization of its innovative large-scale Green Hydrogen production technology, building its order book, securing strategic partnerships, ramping up manufacturing capacity and driving growth in its deuterium businesses.
Businessmartechseries.com

WNS Receives Top Score In Cowen’s 2021 Business Services ESG Assessment

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) solutions, today announced that the company has received the highest overall score in Cowen & Company’s Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) assessment for covered companies in Business Services. The Cowen report evaluates 19 public companies spread across four sectors including Multinational IT services, Digital Services, BPO/BPM, and Human Capital Management. WNS received an ESG score of 81, the highest of all ranked companies and well above the group average of 61.
Real EstateStamford Advocate

RedKey Realty Leaders Opens New Office, Launches New Corporate Responsibility Initiatives

ST. LOUIS (PRWEB) June 01, 2021. RedKey Realty Leaders, a top performing independent real estate agency, will relocate to a new West County office location—and hold an open house— on Thursday, July 15, 2021. RedKey’s decision to move their West County Chesterfield office from 17107 Chesterfield Airport Road in Chesterfield, MO to 16123 Chesterfield Parkway in Chesterfield, MO is a strategic one; in addition to attracting top-tier agents in the area, the new space has been retrofitted to offer new amenities with social distanced options to support their current agents. With the opening of the new space, the leading realty firm also plans to develop and launch diversity-fostering initiatives and continued educational support to further agent success. Equipped with ample room for meetings and conferences, the new office will occupy the former Bacana Brazil restaurant space complete with outdoor lounging, small huddle rooms, a lounge with stone fireplace and other socializing areas, a cappuccino and wine bar, and a bistro for agents and staff to enjoy. Upon opening, all safety precautions will be taken, and social distancing will be enforced.
Medical & Biotechcontractpharma.com

Thibault Jonckheere Named CEO of Exothera

The viral vector CDMO spinoff of Univercells is making an intranasal vaccine candidate for Covid-19 treatment. Exothera, a Univercells company and viral vector contract development and manufacturing organization, named Thibault Jonckheere as CEO. Thibault joined Exothera as deputy CEO following last year’s carve-out of the company from Univercells. The company...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Prospera Announces New Chief Financial Officer of the Corporation

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2021 / Prospera Energy Inc. (TSXV:PEI)(FRA:OF6A) ("Prospera" or the "Corporation") announces Mrs. Savitri Franz has stepped down from her role as interim CFO. The Corporation again would like to thank Savitri for her services over the past 15 years. Savitri Franz will continue to be a Director of the Corporation. Mr. Matthew Kenna has been appointed as a CFO of Prospera Energy Inc.