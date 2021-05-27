Cancel
Boston, MA

Weather Forecast For Boston

Posted by 
Boston Times
Boston Times
 5 days ago

BOSTON, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AiVYo_0aDETzCq00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 81 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 7 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny then chance light rain in the day; while light rain during night

    • High 63 °F, low 48 °F
    • 6 to 12 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Light rain in the day; while chance light rain during night

    • High 57 °F, low 49 °F
    • 9 to 14 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance Rain Showers

    • High 60 °F, low 50 °F
    • 7 to 13 mph wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Boston Times is a local news source covering politics, sports, community events, and news in Boston.

City
Boston, MA
