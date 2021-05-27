Weather Forecast For Boston
BOSTON, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 81 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 7 to 10 mph
Friday, May 28
Partly sunny then chance light rain in the day; while light rain during night
- High 63 °F, low 48 °F
- 6 to 12 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Light rain in the day; while chance light rain during night
- High 57 °F, low 49 °F
- 9 to 14 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Chance Rain Showers
- High 60 °F, low 50 °F
- 7 to 13 mph wind
