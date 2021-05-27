Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Amarillo, TX

Thursday rain in Amarillo: Ideas to make the most of it

Posted by 
Amarillo News Alert
Amarillo News Alert
 5 days ago

(AMARILLO, TX) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Amarillo Thursday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Amarillo:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fbz8g_0aDETyK700

  • Thursday, May 27

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 85 °F, low 57 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 70 °F, low 56 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 73 °F, low 58 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 70 °F, low 58 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Amarillo News Alert

Amarillo News Alert

Amarillo, TX
127
Followers
168
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

With Amarillo News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Amarillo, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Sunbreak#Amarillo Thursday#Rain#Slight Chance Showers#Theater#Nearby Hikes#Nws Data#Planning#Things#Inspiration#Money#Forums#Stand Up Paddle Boarding#Bookkeeping#Retirement Savings#Household Tasks#Grey
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Amarillo, TXPosted by
Amarillo News Alert

Amarillo Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Amarillo: Tuesday, June 1: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Wednesday, June 2: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Thursday, June 3: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, June 4: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Amarillo, TXPosted by
Amarillo News Alert

What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Amarillo

(AMARILLO, TX) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Amarillo area, click here.
Texas Statesmcorridornews.com

Strong to severe weather heading into the Texas Hill Country

The National Weather Service Austin and San Antonio TX are forecasting a hazardous weather outlook is for South-Central Texas in the following counties;. Llano – Burnet – Williamson – Val Verde – Edwards – Real – Kerr – Bandera – Gillespie – Kendall – Blanco – Hays – Travis – Bastrop – Lee – Kinney – Uvalde – Medina – Bexar – Comal – Guadalupe – Caldwell – Fayette – Maverick – Zavala – Frio – Atascosa – Wilson – Karnes – Gonzales – De Witt – Lavaca – Dimmit.
Amarillo, TXPosted by
Amarillo News Alert

Get weather-ready — Amarillo’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Amarillo: Saturday, May 15: Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Sunday, May 16: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Monday, May 17: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Tuesday, May 18: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms;
Texas StateKilleen Daily Herald

OK Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

————— 074 FPUS54 KAMA 170733. Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles. .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in. the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in. the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds...
Amarillo, TXPosted by
101.9 The Bull

Here We Go Again Amarillo, More Storms Are On The Way

There's nothing that catches my attention on a weather map more than red, especially when there's a lot of it. Well our friends over at Storm Search 7 definitely have one for us today. We may not be in the bullseye... but we're close enough that it definitely is eyes on the skies day around Amarillo and the Texas Panhandle. Don't get me wrong I love colorful maps but this one looks pretty rough:
Texas StateBeaumont Enterprise

Spring showers inundate SE Texas

Nearly a year to the day of Southeast Texas’ last major spring rain event, residents again were inundated. On May 14, 2020, the region saw a similarly-strong storm where about 6 inches of rain fell in Beaumont in just 90 minutes. But this time, Beaumont and Port Arthur homes went...
Carson County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Carson, Potter, Randall by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 18:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Carson; Potter; Randall The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Randall County in the Panhandle of Texas Southwestern Carson County in the Panhandle of Texas Southeastern Potter County in the Panhandle of Texas * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 633 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northwest of Washburn, or 9 miles east of Amarillo, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Hail may accumulate on roadways causing hazardous travel. * Locations impacted include Amarillo and Pantex. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Amarillo, TXKFDA

Traffic Alert: Amarillo area lane closures

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have some new lane closures this week. Watch for various lane closures in both directions of I-27 from Western Street south to the I-27/US 60 split in Canyon for metal beam guard fence and cable barrier work. Watch for left lane closures in...
Potter County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Potter, Randall by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 20:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Potter; Randall The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southeastern Potter County in the panhandle of Texas Northeastern Randall County in the panhandle of Texas * Until 245 AM CDT. * At 1140 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Amarillo and Bushland. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Carson County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Carson, Potter, Randall by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 15:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Carson; Potter; Randall A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN ARMSTRONG...NORTHEASTERN RANDALL...SOUTHWESTERN CARSON AND SOUTHEASTERN POTTER COUNTIES At 623 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Lake Tanglewood, or 9 miles southeast of Amarillo, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Hail may accumulate on roadways causing hazardous travel. Locations impacted include Amarillo, Canyon, Panhandle, Claude, Lake Tanglewood, Mescalero Park, Washburn and Timbercreek Canyon. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...2.00IN WIND...60MPH
Amarillo, TXPosted by
Amarillo News Alert

Wednesday has sun for Amarillo — 3 ways to make the most of it

(AMARILLO, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Amarillo. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Amarillo, TXAmarillo Globe-Times

Amarillo officials prepare for potential increase in summer travel

In the summer of 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic was relatively new at that point, increasing the precautions of individuals to travel and explore outside their own community. However, as more and more individuals are vaccinated, and as cases decrease, the summer of 2021 is expected to be full of individuals traveling and exploring, as they did prior to the pandemic.
Moore County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Moore, Potter by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 08:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Take shelter in a sturdy building if threatening weather approaches. Target Area: Moore; Potter SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN POTTER AND SOUTH CENTRAL MOORE COUNTIES UNTIL 500 PM CDT At 425 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 4 miles northeast of Valley De Oro, or 23 miles northwest of Amarillo, moving northeast at 10 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Potter and south central Moore Counties.