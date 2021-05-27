Cancel
Chester County, TN

News from the Montezuma Community of Chester County

By Kevin Morris
Chester County Independent
 5 days ago

Happy Summer to all you students and teachers as you finish this very interesting school year. We pray things will go back to being a bit more normal for you when you start back the new school year. Montezuma sends out Happy Birthday wishes to Mendi Moore and Celia Murley...

chestercountyindependent.com
Chester County, TN
Chester County, TN
