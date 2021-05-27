News from the Montezuma Community of Chester County

Since the summer of 2004, the library has offered a Middle School Book Club that meets from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. every Thursday during the months of June and July. Our first meeting for 2021 will be on Thursday, June 3, 2021. Children who have finished third grade through fifth grade may participate, but each child must sign up to attend. Each week, the children will receive a book that we will discuss the following week. The meetings consist of discussions firstly led by library director Savannah Gilbert and then participant led. As able, there may be STEAM challenges or activities that can be completed at the library or at home. On the last day of Middle School Book Club (July 29, 2021) we will have a pizza party and participants will receive a book club T-shirt that the group designs! This year, our theme will follow our Summer Reading Program: Tails & Tales!