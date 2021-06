Thank you for the letter regarding General Lee's attitude and behavior to slaves ("The parts of Lee that were ignored," March 29). You see similar horrifying stories in memoirs and bios; Landon Carter comes to mind. Contemporary books by African Americans such as "Incidents in the Life of a Slave Girl" by Harriet Jacobs reveal that many slaves didn't take these atrocities passively, but fought back, bringing further punishments down on their heads and bodies.