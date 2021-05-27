Cancel
Fort Myers, FL

4-Day Weather Forecast For Fort Myers

Fort Myers Voice
Fort Myers Voice
 5 days ago

FORT MYERS, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AYOA4_0aDETs1l00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 90 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 9 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 92 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 9 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 88 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 9 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 89 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 7 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Fort Myers Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free.

