4-Day Weather Forecast For Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 89 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, May 28
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 85 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, May 29
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly clear during night
- High 78 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 80 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
