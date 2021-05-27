4-Day Weather Forecast For Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 89 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Friday, May 28 Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 85 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Saturday, May 29 Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly clear during night High 78 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



Sunday, May 30 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 80 °F, low 62 °F Light wind



