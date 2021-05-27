Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shreveport, LA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Shreveport

Posted by 
Shreveport Dispatch
Shreveport Dispatch
 5 days ago

SHREVEPORT, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WgGUJ_0aDETr9200

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 89 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 85 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly clear during night

    • High 78 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 80 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Shreveport Dispatch

Shreveport Dispatch

Shreveport, LA
192
Followers
180
Post
24K+
Views
ABOUT

With Shreveport Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Shreveport, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Rain#Nws Data#La
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Louisiana StateLivingston Parish News

Flash flood watch in effect as southeast Louisiana braces for more storms

A flash flood watch will be in effect until Wednesday as southeast Louisiana braces for several rounds of thunderstorms over the next few days, according to the National Weather Service. A low-pressure system moving through Louisiana could produce heavier rainfall amounts across portions of southeast Louisiana, generally along and south...
Shreveport, LAPosted by
Shreveport Dispatch

Get weather-ready — Shreveport’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Shreveport: Saturday, May 15: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 16: Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Monday, May 17: Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Tuesday, May 18: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms during night;
Shreveport, LATexarkana Gazette

Forecast calls for several more inches of rain this week

TEXARKANA — Bowie and Miller counties could see several more inches of rain this week, according to the National Weather Service in Shreveport. The hazardous weather outlook issued by the NWS is for Northeast Texas, Southwest Arkansas and Southeast Oklahoma. Rain and widespread thunderstorms returned late on Sunday and the...
Bienville Parish, LAweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Claiborne, De Soto, Grant, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-18 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Bienville; Bossier; Caddo; Claiborne; De Soto; Grant; Jackson; Lincoln; Natchitoches; Red River; Sabine; Webster; Winn FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of southwest Arkansas...Louisiana southeast Oklahoma and Texas, including the following areas, in southwest Arkansas, Columbia, Hempstead, Howard, Lafayette, Little River, Miller, Nevada and Sevier. In Louisiana, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Claiborne, De Soto, Grant, Jackson, Lincoln, Natchitoches, Red River, Sabine, Webster and Winn. In southeast Oklahoma, McCurtain. In Texas, Angelina, Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Franklin, Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Morris, Nacogdoches, Panola, Red River, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby, Smith, Titus, Upshur and Wood. * From Tuesday morning through Thursday morning * Rainfall totals of 2 to 6 inches with isolated higher amounts possible. * Flooding may occur in urban and poor drainage areas. Heavy rainfall may also cause flooding of creeks, streams, and rivers.
Louisiana StatePosted by
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana DOTD Continues to Caution Against Travel in Southwest Louisiana Due to Flooded Roadways

Louisiana DOTD Continues to Caution Against Travel in Southwest Louisiana Due to Flooded Roadways. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Developments advises motorists that the majority of state roadways, except for the interstate, in eastern Calcasieu Parish and western Jefferson Davis Parish are experiencing high water and may not be safe to pass. Motorists are advised to use caution when entering and exiting the interstate as ramps may have high water. Drivers are urged not to drive unless necessary.
Shreveport, LAPosted by
News Radio 710 KEEL

Boil Advisory Issued for West Shreveport

Customers of Shreveport's water system should note there is a boil advisory for part of west Shreveport until further notice. A pump on the city system went out at the booster station causing an interruption in service over the weekend. The area around Pines Road suffered low water pressure while the repairs were made.
Caddo Parish, LAweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Caddo by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 21:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-13 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Target Area: Caddo The Flood Warning continues for the following lake in Louisiana Cross Bayou At Cross Lake affecting Caddo Parish. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Cross Bayou At Cross Lake. * Until Thursday evening. * At 8:30 PM CDT Wednesday the pool stage was 173.5 feet. * Flood pool stage is 173 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum pool stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 PM CDT Wednesday was 173.5 feet. * Forecast...Cross Lake is expected to fall below flood pool stage late tonight and continue falling to 172.8 feet tomorrow morning.
Caddo Parish, LAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Caddo by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 02:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Caddo SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WEST CENTRAL CADDO PARISH EASTERN MARION AND EASTERN HARRISON COUNTIES UNTIL 430 PM CDT At 326 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Marshall, moving northeast at 25 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Marshall, Oil City, Mooringsport, Karnack, Gray, Scottsville, Uncertain, Jonesville, Caddo Lake, Bethany and Leigh.
Hall Summit, LAKSLA

Storm damage reported in the ArkLaTex

(KSLA) — Major damage is being reported as a result of storms that raked across the ArkLaTex the afternoon and evening of Monday, May 10. One home was destroyed, roofs were ripped off others, vehicles and utility poles were damaged and trees were downed in Red River Parish, a law officer there told KSLA News 12.
Louisiana StatePosted by
96.5 KVKI

Storm Damage and Flooding Reported in NW Louisiana

Strong storms roared across the region last night leaving a path of destruction. Red River Parish was the hardest hit in northwest Louisiana with trees down across the parish. At least one home in Hall Summit was heavily damaged when a tree fell on the home. Power was knocked out...
Bossier Parish, LAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Bossier, Caddo by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 15:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bossier; Caddo A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL CADDO AND CENTRAL BOSSIER PARISHES At 347 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Benton, or 15 miles north of Bossier City, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Shreveport, Bossier City, Haughton, Blanchard, Benton, Eastwood, Fosters, Dixie, Alden Bridge, Rocky Mount, Ferguson, Princeton, Fillmore, Linton, Cross Lake, Bodcau, Bellevue, Barksdale Air Force Base, Ivan and Red Chute. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Bossier Parish, LAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bossier, Caddo by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 15:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bossier; Caddo The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Caddo Parish in northwestern Louisiana Central Bossier Parish in northwestern Louisiana * Until 415 PM CDT. * At 329 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Belcher, or 19 miles north of Shreveport, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Shreveport, Bossier City, Vivian, Haughton, Blanchard, Benton, Oil City, Mooringsport, Hosston, Belcher, Gilliam, Eastwood, Fosters, Alden Bridge, Ferguson, Fillmore, Cross Lake, Bodcau, Cavett and Ivan. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Bienville Parish, LAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, De Soto, Natchitoches, Red River by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 10:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Bienville; Bossier; Caddo; De Soto; Natchitoches; Red River SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL DE SOTO...RED RIVER NORTHWESTERN NATCHITOCHES...SOUTHEASTERN CADDO...SOUTHWESTERN BIENVILLE AND SOUTHERN BOSSIER PARISHES UNTIL 715 PM CDT At 636 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles north of Mansfield, moving southeast at 35 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Mansfield, Coushatta, Martin, South Mansfield, Hall Summit, Ashland, Castor, Grand Cane, Edgefield, Carmel, Lake End, Grand Bayou, Kingston, Hanna, Loggy Bayou, Ninock, Crichton, Reeds Store, Armistead and Ajax.
Bienville Parish, LAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Natchitoches, Red River, Webster by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 16:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bienville; Bossier; Caddo; Natchitoches; Red River; Webster; Winn The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Webster Parish in northwestern Louisiana Northern Red River Parish in northwestern Louisiana North central Natchitoches Parish in northwestern Louisiana Southeastern Caddo Parish in northwestern Louisiana Bienville Parish in northwestern Louisiana Southeastern Bossier Parish in northwestern Louisiana Northwestern Winn Parish in north central Louisiana * Until 500 PM CDT. * At 416 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Ringgold, or 24 miles south of Minden, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Ringgold, Martin, Hall Summit, Saline, Lucky, Ashland, Castor, Bienville, Jamestown, Curtis, Lake Bistineau South, Brice, Plum Orchard Landing, Loggy Bayou, Womack, Ninock, Friendship, Crichton, Liberty Hill and Sailes. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH