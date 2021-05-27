Savannah Weather Forecast
SAVANNAH, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 94 °F, low 71 °F
- 0 to 13 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 94 °F, low 71 °F
- 8 to 14 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 90 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 87 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
