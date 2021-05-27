Cancel
Savannah, GA

Savannah Weather Forecast

Savannah Times
 5 days ago

SAVANNAH, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Riikg_0aDETqGJ00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 94 °F, low 71 °F
    • 0 to 13 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 94 °F, low 71 °F
    • 8 to 14 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 90 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 87 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Savannah, GA
ABOUT

With Savannah Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Savannah, GAPosted by
Savannah Times

Tuesday has sun for Savannah — 3 ways to make the most of it

(SAVANNAH, GA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Savannah. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Savannah, GAwtoc.com

Warmer weather is on the horizon

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Mostly sunny and dry weather sticks with us to close out the weekend!. After temperatures topped out near 80 degrees, we’ll be in the 70s most of the evening along with a southeasterly breeze of 5-10 miles per hour. Temperatures fall into the 60s after sunset, some of us could even get away with opening the windows tonight!
Savannah, GAWJCL

Pleasantly warm and mainly dry throughout the workweek

Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- The beautiful weather will continue today with a broad area of high pressure system across the southeast and the Gulf of Mexico controlling the weather. There will be some high clouds at times today with patchy cumulus clouds throughout the afternoon. Highs are going to be just below the 84-degree seasonal average. Highs will be in the low to mid-80s for most areas and upper-70s at the beach.
Savannah, GAwtoc.com

Monday | Pleasant May weather lingers a bit longer!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! It’s a cool, calm and mostly clear morning and will remain so through the duration of the morning commute with temperatures remaining in the low to mid-50s in most communities. Beaches should remain in the upper 50s, or so. Sunshine will be plentiful today!
Savannah, GAwtoc.com

Dave Turley’s Monday WX Forecast 5-17-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure is centered over the mid atlantic states. The high will slowly drift over our area this week. This will bring us mostly dry and warm conditions. Some moisture will work in from the west but the high should suppress most of the rain chances. Our temps will be seasonable through Friday but above 90s are possible by the weekend.
Bryan County, GAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bulloch, Candler, Effingham, Evans, Inland Bryan by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 21:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-09 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities on whether you can burn. If you do, you are advised to use extreme caution. Target Area: Bulloch; Candler; Effingham; Evans; Inland Bryan; Inland Chatham; Inland Liberty; Inland McIntosh; Jenkins; Long; Screven; Tattnall FIRE DANGER STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM NOON EDT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING Relative humidity values are expected to drop into the 25 to 30 percent range across much of southeast South Carolina and southeast Georgia this afternoon into the early evening. At the same time south winds will increase to 15 to 20 mph, with gusts around 25 mph. The combination of the low relative humidity, the elevated winds, and marginal fuel moisture will result in an increased fire danger today across much of southeast South Carolina and southeast Georgia. This includes locations such as the Francis Marion National Forest, the Savannah National Wildlife Refuge and Fort Stewart areas. It also includes, but is not limited to communities in and near Moncks Corner, Summerville, Walterboro, Statesboro and Hinesville.
Savannah, GAPosted by
Savannah Times

Get weather-ready — Savannah’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Savannah: Wednesday, May 5: Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night;Thursday, May 6: Slight chance rain showers in the day; while mostly clear during night;Friday, May 7: Sunny in the day; while clear during night;Saturday, May 8: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
Chatham County, GAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Chatham, Inland Chatham by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 08:58:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-08 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities on whether you can burn. If you do, you are advised to use extreme caution. Target Area: Coastal Chatham; Inland Chatham FIRE DANGER STATEMENT IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING Relative humidity values are expected to drop into the 20 to 25 percent range across much of southeast South Carolina and into Chatham County of Georgia this afternoon into the early evening. Prior to the development of the sea breeze, mainly west winds will become gusty, peaking around 20 mph. The combination of the low relative humidity, the somewhat elevated winds, and marginal fuel moisture will result in an increased fire danger today across much of southeast South Carolina and Chatham County, Georgia. This includes locations such as the Francis Marion National Forest, the Ace Basin and the Savannah National Wildlife Refuge, as well as communities in and near Charleston, Summerville, Walterboro, Beaufort and Savannah.
Bryan County, GAweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Bulloch, Candler, Coastal Bryan, Coastal Chatham by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-07 15:31:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-07 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Fire officials should advise their crews in the field. The public should postpone outdoor burning during this period. Target Area: Bulloch; Candler; Coastal Bryan; Coastal Chatham; Coastal Liberty; Coastal McIntosh; Effingham; Evans; Inland Bryan; Inland Chatham; Inland Liberty; Inland McIntosh; Jenkins; Long; Screven; Tattnall RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR SOUTHEAST SOUTH CAROLINA AND SOUTHEAST GEORGIA * TIMING...This afternoon and early evening. * WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 23 to 25 percent away from the immediate coast. * TEMPERATURES...In the mid to upper 70s. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.