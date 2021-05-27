Daily Weather Forecast For Syracuse
SYRACUSE, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 66 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 10 mph
Friday, May 28
Rain
- High 53 °F, low 42 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Saturday, May 29
Chance light rain then chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 59 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night
- High 67 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.