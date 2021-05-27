Cancel
Syracuse, NY

Daily Weather Forecast For Syracuse

Syracuse News Beat
 5 days ago

SYRACUSE, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20iqmY_0aDETpNa00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 66 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Rain

    • High 53 °F, low 42 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance light rain then chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 59 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 67 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Syracuse News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

