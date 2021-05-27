Cancel
Lakeland, FL

Daily Weather Forecast For Lakeland

Lakeland Digest
Lakeland Digest
 5 days ago

LAKELAND, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U56PZ_0aDETiRj00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 95 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 94 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 9 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 90 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 9 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 91 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Lakeland, FL
