Fayetteville Daily Weather Forecast

FAYETTEVILLE, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 96 °F, low 71 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Friday, May 28 Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 96 °F, low 71 °F Windy: 25 mph



Saturday, May 29 Chance Showers And Thunderstorms High 88 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



Sunday, May 30 Chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night High 71 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



