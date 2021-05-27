Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fayetteville, NC

Fayetteville Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Fayetteville Times
Fayetteville Times
 5 days ago

FAYETTEVILLE, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rgtIm_0aDEThZ000

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 96 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 96 °F, low 71 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 88 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 71 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Fayetteville Times

Fayetteville Times

Fayetteville, NC
219
Followers
163
Post
33K+
Views
ABOUT

With Fayetteville Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fayetteville, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Chance Rain Showers#Rain#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Cumberland County, NCweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cumberland, Hoke, Moore, Scotland by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 23:38:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-11 00:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cumberland; Hoke; Moore; Scotland A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHWESTERN MOORE NORTHEASTERN SCOTLAND...NORTHEASTERN RICHMOND...SOUTHWESTERN CUMBERLAND AND HOKE COUNTIES UNTIL 1230 AM EDT At 1136 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Hoffman, or 13 miles southwest of Southern Pines, moving east at 35 mph. Pea size hail and wind gusts up to 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Fayetteville, Raeford, Pinehurst, Aberdeen, Hoffman, Antioch, Hope Mills, Pinebluff, Ellerbe and Foxfire.
Chatham County, NCweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Chatham, Cumberland, Harnett, Johnston, Lee, Moore by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 17:36:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-10 21:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Seek shelter in a nearby building or vehicle. Wind gusts as high as 40 mph are capable of knocking down tree limbs and blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture and other light outdoor objects. Target Area: Chatham; Cumberland; Harnett; Johnston; Lee; Moore A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT NORTHEASTERN MOORE HARNETT...NORTHERN CUMBERLAND...LEE...SOUTHWESTERN JOHNSTON AND SOUTHEASTERN CHATHAM COUNTIES UNTIL 945 PM EDT At 846 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 13 miles southeast of Pittsboro to near Sanford. Movement was east at 30 mph. Wind gusts up to 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Heavy rain and deadly cloud to ground lightning will also be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Fayetteville, Sanford, Lillington, Carthage, Dunn, Angier, Benson, Godwin, Spring Lake and Erwin. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for central North Carolina.
Anson County, NCweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Anson, Cumberland, Davidson, Harnett, Hoke, Lee, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-07 03:28:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-07 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Anson; Cumberland; Davidson; Harnett; Hoke; Lee; Montgomery; Moore; Randolph; Richmond; Scotland; Stanly INCREASED FIRE DANGER THIS AFTERNOON The combination of low fuel moistures, low relative humidity, and gusty northwesterly winds will result in elevated fire danger conditions this afternoon. Conditions will be favorable for outdoor fires to grow quickly, increasing the danger of a wildfire. Elevated fire danger conditions may also be experienced on Saturday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities on whether you can burn. If you do, you are advised to use extreme caution.
Cumberland County, NCweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cumberland, Harnett by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 18:36:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Straight line winds can blow down trees, power lines, and damage mobile homes and other buildings. Seek shelter in a sturdy structure until the storm has passed. Stay away from windows as flying debris generated by damaging winds can be deadly. Target Area: Cumberland; Harnett A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM EDT FOR SOUTHERN HARNETT AND NORTHERN CUMBERLAND COUNTIES At 649 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Fort Bragg, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Fayetteville, Fort Bragg, Dunn, Godwin, Pope AFB, Hope Mills, Spring Lake, Erwin, Eastover and Coats. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Cumberland County, NCweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cumberland, Harnett by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 18:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Straight line winds can blow down trees, power lines, and damage mobile homes and other buildings. Seek shelter in a sturdy structure until the storm has passed. Stay away from windows as flying debris generated by damaging winds can be deadly. Target Area: Cumberland; Harnett A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM EDT FOR SOUTHERN HARNETT AND NORTHERN CUMBERLAND COUNTIES At 649 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Fort Bragg, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Fayetteville, Fort Bragg, Dunn, Godwin, Pope AFB, Hope Mills, Spring Lake, Erwin, Eastover and Coats. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH