Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Laredo, TX

Weather Forecast For Laredo

Posted by 
Laredo Today
Laredo Today
 5 days ago

LAREDO, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46YbLK_0aDETd2600

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 101 °F, low 76 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 100 °F, low 75 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 97 °F, low 75 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 95 °F, low 74 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Laredo Today

Laredo Today

Laredo, TX
117
Followers
157
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

With Laredo Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Laredo, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Laredo, TXPosted by
Laredo Today

Save $1.31 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Laredo

(LAREDO, TX) Gas prices vary across in the Laredo area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $1.31 per gallon. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at H-E-B at 1911 Ne Bob Bullock Loop. Regular there was listed at $2.28 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.59 at Valero at 4418 Sh-359, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Laredo, TXkgns.tv

The heat is back on!

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - After a nice refreshing weekend, things are about to get heated!. On Monday we’ll start out in the upper 70s and see a high of about 99 degrees with clear and sunny skies. Now as we head into Tuesday, those chances of rain will reappear, bringing...
Laredo, TXPosted by
Laredo Today

Get weather-ready — Laredo’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Laredo: Saturday, May 15: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Sunday, May 16: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Monday, May 17: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 18: Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night;
Texas StateBeaumont Enterprise

Spring showers inundate SE Texas

Nearly a year to the day of Southeast Texas’ last major spring rain event, residents again were inundated. On May 14, 2020, the region saw a similarly-strong storm where about 6 inches of rain fell in Beaumont in just 90 minutes. But this time, Beaumont and Port Arthur homes went...
Webb County, TXLaredo Morning Times

Significant storm damage reported in Zapata, minimal in Webb County

Last week’s storm spared most of Laredo, but the same cannot be said for Zapata County which experienced significant property damage to houses and businesses. In Zapata, the damage was not the only problem as many residents also reported being without electricity for more than 12 hours. AEP reported that approximately 1,400 clients in the Zapata area experienced outages during and after the storm.
Webb County, TXkgns.tv

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... North central Webb County in south central Texas... Southwestern La Salle County in south central Texas... * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 715 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Las Tiendas, or 20 miles west of Encinal, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * This severe thunderstorm will be near... Las Tiendas around 720 PM CDT. Callaghan around 750 PM CDT. Encinal around 755 PM CDT. This includes the following highways... Interstate 35 between mile markers 23 and 41. US Highway 83 between mile markers 678 and 694. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...<50MPH.
Webb County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Webb by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 15:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Corpus Christi. Target Area: Webb A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL WEBB COUNTY At 752 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Botines, or 13 miles north of Laredo, moving southeast at 25 mph. This is a very dangerous storm. HAZARD...Three inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be severely injured. Expect shattered windows, extensive damage to roofs, siding, and vehicles. This severe storm will be near Laredo, Unitec Industrial Park and Orvil around 800 PM CDT. Doctors Hospital Of Laredo around 805 PM CDT. Laredo Country Club around 810 PM CDT. Texas A&M around 815 PM CDT. This includes the following highways Interstate 35 between mile markers 5 and 23. US Highway 59 between mile markers 810 and 820. US Highway 83 between mile markers 694 and 698. HAIL...3.00IN WIND...<50MPH
La Salle County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for La Salle, Webb by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 15:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: La Salle; Webb The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northwestern Duval County in south central Texas Southern La Salle County in south central Texas Southwestern McMullen County in south central Texas Northeastern Webb County in south central Texas * Until 1000 PM CDT. * At 648 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Fort Ewell Site. Additional rainfall of 1 inch is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. This includes the following streams and drainages Black Creek, Jaboncillo Creek, Nueces River, Live Oak Creek, Charamusca Creek, San Casimiro Creek, Sauz Creek, Chucareto Creek, Las Raices Creek, Quintania Creek, Olmos Creek, Los, Tecolate Creek, Piedra Creek and Caiman Creek.
La Salle County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for La Salle, McMullen, Webb by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 18:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Corpus Christi. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: La Salle; McMullen; Webb The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Webb County in south central Texas Southeastern La Salle County in south central Texas Southwestern McMullen County in south central Texas * Until 715 PM CDT. * At 635 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Fort Ewell Site, or 24 miles east of Encinal, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Webb, southeastern La Salle and southwestern McMullen Counties. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH
La Salle County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for La Salle, McMullen, Webb by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 15:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: La Salle; McMullen; Webb AN AREA OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT NORTHEASTERN WEBB SOUTHEASTERN LA SALLE AND SOUTHWESTERN MCMULLEN COUNTIES At 629 PM CDT, strong thunderstorms were clustered near Fort Ewell Site, or 23 miles east of Encinal, moving northeast at 20 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail are possible with this storm. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Webb, southeastern La Salle and southwestern McMullen Counties. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
Bee County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bee, Duval, Inland Kleberg, Inland Nueces, Inland San Patricio by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 21:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bee; Duval; Inland Kleberg; Inland Nueces; Inland San Patricio; Jim Wells; La Salle; Live Oak; McMullen; Webb HEAT INDEX VALUES BETWEEN 105 AND 109 DEGREES ARE EXPECTED TODAY The combination of warm temperatures and high dewpoints will produce heat indices between 105 and 109 degrees today. Residents with outdoor activities planned are urged to drink plenty of water, wear light weight and light colored clothing and take frequent breaks from the heat. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.