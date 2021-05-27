Weather Forecast For Laredo
LAREDO, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 101 °F, low 76 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 100 °F, low 75 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 97 °F, low 75 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 95 °F, low 74 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
