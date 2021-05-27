Cancel
Salem, OR

4-Day Weather Forecast For Salem

Salem Daily
 5 days ago

SALEM, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01B9oA_0aDETbGe00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Light rain then rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 62 °F, low 49 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Slight chance rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 70 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 78 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 83 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

