4-Day Weather Forecast For Salem
SALEM, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Light rain then rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 62 °F, low 49 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Friday, May 28
Slight chance rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 70 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 78 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 83 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.