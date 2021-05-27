Lubbock Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
LUBBOCK, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 92 °F, low 61 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 73 °F, low 59 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 74 °F, low 62 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 72 °F, low 61 °F
- 15 mph wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.