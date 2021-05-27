Cancel
Pensacola, FL

4-Day Weather Forecast For Pensacola

Posted by 
Pensacola News Alert
Pensacola News Alert
 5 days ago

PENSACOLA, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwU7Z_0aDETVvA00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 82 °F, low 72 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 82 °F, low 72 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 86 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 82 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

