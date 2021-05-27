4-Day Weather Forecast For Pensacola

PENSACOLA, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 82 °F, low 72 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Friday, May 28 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 82 °F, low 72 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Saturday, May 29 Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night High 86 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Sunday, May 30 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 82 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 5 mph



