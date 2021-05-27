4-Day Weather Forecast For Pensacola
PENSACOLA, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 82 °F, low 72 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 82 °F, low 72 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night
- High 86 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 82 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.